The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating how a missing 86-year-old Winnie man who went missing earlier this week died on a Chambers County beach.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News the body of Claude Joseph Credeur was found on the beach near his burned-out pickup truck just after 5 p.m. Wednesday about a mile east of High Island where Highways 87 and 124 intersect.

Creduer's wife, 81-year-old Lena Breaux Credeur, was found alive. Hawthorne says the death is being treated as suspicious and does not believe it is related to the storm. The two were reported missing earlier this week and a Silver Alert was issued Tuesday.

The Galveston County Deputy initially thought the woman was dead. The deputy heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called EMS and attempted to render aid. She is in critical condition in a Galveston hospital.

Chambers and Galveston County Sheriff's Offices are working together to investigate.