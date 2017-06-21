Body of missing man found near burned out car on Chambers County beach, woman found alive

CHAMBERS CO. -

The body of 86-year-old Claude Joseph Credeur has been found on the beach, a mile east of High Island where highway 87 and 124 intersect.

81-year-old Lena Breaux Credeur was found alive.

It is unknown at this time if the Tropical Storm contributed to the man’s death.

The Galveston County Deputy initially thought the woman was dead. The deputy heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called EMS and attempted to render aid.

Vehicle had been burned, but neither Victim was found inside in the vehicle according to Chamber’s County Sheriff Bryan Hawthorne. The bodies were found outside of the vehicle near the turbulent surf. Drowning is not suspected at this time.

Chambers and Galveston County Sheriff’s Offices are working together to investigate. The death has been ruled a suspicious cause of death.