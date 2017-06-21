WFAA
Body of missing man found near burned out car on Chambers County beach, woman found alive

Gabriela Garcia, KBMT 10:40 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

CHAMBERS CO. -

The body of 86-year-old Claude Joseph Credeur has been found on the beach, a mile east of High Island where highway 87 and 124 intersect.

81-year-old Lena Breaux Credeur was found alive. 

It is unknown at this time if the Tropical Storm contributed to the man’s death.

The Galveston County Deputy initially thought the woman was dead. The deputy heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called EMS and attempted to render aid.

Vehicle had been burned, but neither Victim was found inside in the vehicle according to Chamber’s County Sheriff Bryan Hawthorne. The bodies were found outside of the vehicle near the turbulent surf. Drowning is not suspected at this time.

Chambers and Galveston County Sheriff’s Offices are working together to investigate. The death has been ruled a suspicious cause of death. 

Previous reporting: 
 
An active Senior Alert has been issued by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office for Lena Breaux Credeur and Claude Joseph Credeur, both diagnosed with cognitive impairments.
 
Lena is a white, female, 81-years-old, DOB 9/29/36, 5'1", 165 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes. 
 
Claude is a white, male, 86-years-old, DOB 6/16/31, 5'11", 192 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes.
 
The senior citizens were last seen at 7:30 p.m., yesterday at 4542 State Highway 124 in Winnie, Texas. They were driving a green, 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup with a Texas license plate: DXF0855.
 
Law enforcement officials believe the disappearance of these senior citizens poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
 
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500.
 

