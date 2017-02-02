Body found in Ellis County

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office after a body was discovered in Hill County Thursday.

Hill County deputies were alerted to the body Wednesday afternoon. It was found in a field off of Hill County Road 3102 east of the interstate. The case is currently being considered a homicide.



The female victim, whose name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office as a 58-year-old Ferris woman who was reported missing to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relating to the case can contact Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-825-4901 or contact the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 254-582-5313.

