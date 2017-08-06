Bodies of two men found by police near Crowley road

CROWLEY-- Two men were found dead Saturday night lying near a road on the just north of Bicentennial Park, police said Sunday.

The names of the victims had not been released by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police responded to an investigation call shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Hutchins Drive.

When they arrived, police discovered the bodies of the men in and near the roadway, according to a Sunday police news release.

Police did not release any other details.

An investigation into the deaths continued on Sunday.

