Blue Bell offers Christmas Cookies flavor

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 2:59 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell unveiled its “Christmas Cookies” flavor Monday in a Twitter post.

The flavor described as “sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies, red sprinkles, and a green icy swirl”.

Blue Bell said in the post the flavor will be offered in stores starting Monday.

 

 

