BLOG: Traffic conditions across North Texas

Several motor vehicle accidents have been reported due to Friday's freezing and near-freezing temperatures across North Texas.
6:00 PM:
35 South is total gridlock. Literally inching our way toward Dallas. Remember: #SeeSnowGoSlow #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/ZI8zEBgpFo— SarahHoye (@Sarah_Hoye) January 6, 2017
At NTTA Command Central. There have been 29 accidents between noon and 5:30p. Triple the Average @wfaachannel8 @TollTagTidbits pic.twitter.com/N3xyOqgTxb— Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) January 6, 2017
4:30 PM:
Fort Worth Fire has responded to approx.. 70 MVAs since 2pm.Be safe and slow down.— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) January 6, 2017
The Arkansas Bridge over 360 will be shutdown until it can be sanded.— Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) January 6, 2017
#Traffic crashes occurring all over. Here is one just sent in by a citizen on Spring Creek. PLEASE drive slow and be careful! #slowdown pic.twitter.com/gGcr1X21vG— Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) January 6, 2017
Current active crash with injury count = 43... PLEASE be careful!!— MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) January 6, 2017
