BLOG: Traffic conditions across North Texas

Several motor vehicle accidents have been reported due to Friday's freezing and near-freezing temperatures across North Texas.

Stay up to date and know before you head out the door which areas to avoid.

6:00 PM:

At NTTA Command Central. There have been 29 accidents between noon and 5:30p. Triple the Average @wfaachannel8 @TollTagTidbits pic.twitter.com/N3xyOqgTxb — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) January 6, 2017

4:30 PM:

Fort Worth Fire has responded to approx.. 70 MVAs since 2pm.Be safe and slow down. — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) January 6, 2017

The Arkansas Bridge over 360 will be shutdown until it can be sanded. — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) January 6, 2017

#Traffic crashes occurring all over. Here is one just sent in by a citizen on Spring Creek. PLEASE drive slow and be careful! #slowdown pic.twitter.com/gGcr1X21vG — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) January 6, 2017

Current active crash with injury count = 43... PLEASE be careful!! — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) January 6, 2017

LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Tweets by @wfaatraffic

Copyright 2016 WFAA