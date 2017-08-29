WFAA
Bills Jerry Hughes donates $25,000 to Houston

WGRZ 2:27 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY--  Help for victims of Hurricane Harvey is coming in from all over the country, including from Orchard Park. 

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, a Houston native, announced on Twitter and Instagram he's donating $25,000.  Hughes says he will also donate $5,000 for each sack he has this season. 

Thousands of residents in Texas have been displaced due to the devastating floods that Hurricane Harvey brought. 

 

