Police find remainder of body after bicyclists find body parts on Austin bike trail

Days after bicyclists found a decomposing leg and foot on a bike trail, police found the remainder of the body in east Austin.

Austin police said bicyclists reported finding the decomposing leg and foot around 7:45 a.m. Monday on bike trails near Johnny Morris Road and Daffan Lane.

On Wednesday, police found the remainder of the body off of Old Manor Road using a cadaver dog.

Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office determined that the body parts were human and in an advanced stage of decomposition. They have not been able to determine a cause of death or the identity of the deceased individual, APD said.

The case is being treated as suspicious due to the lack of an apparent cause of death or explanation of the location of the body parts near the bike trails, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also text "Tip 103" with your message to CRIMES or submit information with the Crime Stoppers app or APD's mobile app on iPhone or Android.

