Don't get burned: how to choose the safest eclipse glasses

With the solar eclipse nearly upon us, people everywhere are turning to Amazon and other retailers to purchase a cheap pair of specialized eclipse glasses. The frenzy to purchase eclipse viewing equipment has spawned a cottage industry eager to fulfill the demand. There are currently thousands of listings on Amazon with vendors ready to sell you everything from glasses to telescope filters. However, buyer beware as not all of these products are safe for use.
NASA has published a website with information showing the path of the eclipse, how to view the eclipse safely and how to choose safe viewing devices. These are some of their recommended requirements:
- Glasses and lens filters meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard
- Glasses are not wrinkled, torn, scratched, punctured or ripped
- Glasses are not more than three years old.
NASA has also published a list of reputable manufacturers:
- American Paper Optics
- APM Telescopes
- Baader Planetarium
- Celestron
- DayStar
Click the link above for the full list.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs