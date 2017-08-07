Don't get burned: how to choose the safest eclipse glasses

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Carl, 4, uses special glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse near the Brandenburg Gate on March 20, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2015 Getty Images)

With the solar eclipse nearly upon us, people everywhere are turning to Amazon and other retailers to purchase a cheap pair of specialized eclipse glasses. The frenzy to purchase eclipse viewing equipment has spawned a cottage industry eager to fulfill the demand. There are currently thousands of listings on Amazon with vendors ready to sell you everything from glasses to telescope filters. However, buyer beware as not all of these products are safe for use.

NASA has published a website with information showing the path of the eclipse, how to view the eclipse safely and how to choose safe viewing devices. These are some of their recommended requirements:

Glasses and lens filters meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard

Glasses are not wrinkled, torn, scratched, punctured or ripped

Glasses are not more than three years old.

NASA has also published a list of reputable manufacturers:

American Paper Optics

APM Telescopes

Baader Planetarium

Celestron

DayStar

Click the link above for the full list.

© 2017 WFAA-TV