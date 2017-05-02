Beloved pie baker, retired teacher killed in Johnson County wreck

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

JOHNSON COUNTY -- On many weekday mornings, Rhonda Cagle got up around 4 a.m., baked some of the best pies in Texas and then taught kindergarten at Glen Rose Elementary.

Her love for kids and pies was known to thousands of Glen Rose residents, who were still in shock Tuesday, a day after Cagle, 63, was killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 67 in Johnson County.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Rhonda Cagle,” Glen Rose Superintendent Wayne Rotan wrote on the school’s Facebook page. In a Tuesday telephone interview, he added, “She was just a great ambassador for Glen Rose and the school district.”

A group of teens in a car collided with Cagle’s when they tried to turn off the highway, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Cagle taught for 31 years in the Glen Rose school district, most of it as a kindergarten teacher at Glen Rose Elementary. She retired in 2010, but she still was a substitute teacher at the elementary school for the last seven years.

She also was a former president of the Glen Rose Chamber of Commerce.



Go here to keep reading this article from the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV