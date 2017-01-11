Bedford man thanks soccer player Ryan Hollingshead, good Samaritan who was in harm's way

(Photo: Ebrahimji, Alisha)

BEDFORD, TX -- A man is stepping forward to say thank you to a professional soccer player and another good Samaritan who tried to help him and wound up in harm's way.

Abiodun Shuaib was behind the wheel of his car on Highway 161 last Friday, when freezing temperatures created dangerous driving conditions. He hit black ice and then hit the guard rail, sliding out of control.

"The first thing that came to my mind was, 'Lord. My wife,'" said Shuaib.

Born in Nigeria, he got married just on January 1 to his wife Tashria Shuaib. This was his first major car accident.

Photos from the scene show the airbags deployed. In the frantic moments after the crash, he remembers the kindness of strangers.

"Because they have good hearts!" he said.

Two men stopped in the mess and approached his car, offering to help. He remembers them asking if he was ok, but it's what happened next that has shaken him most.

Shuaib says another car drove onto the shoulder and started sliding, hitting his car and then striking the Good Samaritans. It sent the men flying some 30 feet into the air.

"I saw it with my clear eyes, these guys were flying and they landed on the ground," said Shuaib. "I was shocked."

One of those good Samaritans was FC Dallas soccer player Ryan Hollingshead. The team says he fractured three vertebrae, but he's going to be ok. He's now home from the hospital in a neck brace, and he should be back on the field within 6-8 weeks.

Shuaib and his wife think it's a miracle that no one was killed. They want to meet Hollingshead and the other man who came to his aide to thank them in person.

"Just to know that there are people in this world who know how to show love and give love," said his wife Tashria. "We want to tell him thank you."

They're grateful for the generosity of strangers and regret that they were hurt while trying to help.

"I pray to God to heal them, and I pray they get back to their feet very very soon," said Shuaib.

