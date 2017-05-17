Baylor volleyball player files civil lawsuit: 'It's still a pretty traumatic event for her'

The campus of Baylor University is at the heart of Waco, Texas. (Photo: Allen Holder/Kansas City Star/MCT Getty Images, Custom)

Another civil lawsuit was filed against Baylor Tuesday by a former volleyball player, who claims she was the victim of a brutal gang rape that the school failed to address.

The victim said she was raped by as many as eight Baylor football players on Feb. 11, 2012. That was approximately a month before two more female Baylor students were allegedly gang raped by football players, as has previously been reported.

"It’s still a pretty traumatic event for her. And it’s not only the event, it’s also the follow-up. It’s having to sit in class with some of the assailants, its having to see them on campus, its having them break into her apartment, send her really ugly text messages and emails and that sort of thing. And so, it’s been hard," the plaintiff's attorney, Mo Aziz said.

According to the new lawsuit, the plaintiff was repeatedly harassed by football players as late as May 2013. In July, her mother met with an assistant football coach at a Waco restaurant, where the mother provided a list of players allegedly involved in the gang rape, according to the lawsuit.

"Finally she made a decision that it was time to confront this because this was a sad and ugly chapter of her life that she could just not seem to get away from," Aziz said.

University Spokesperson Lori Fogelman released the following statement late Wednesday morning:

The alleged incident outlined in the court filing occurred more than five years ago, and Baylor University has been in conversations with the victim’s legal counsel for many months in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.



“Baylor has since initiated and structurally completed 105 wide-ranging recommendations in response to issues of sexual violence within our campus community, in addition to making changes within the University and athletics leadership and investing significantly in student support services.



“As this case proceeds, Baylor maintains its ability to present facts – as available to the University – in response to the allegations contained in the legal filing. The University’s response in no way changes Baylor’s position that any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable. Baylor remains committed to eliminating all forms of sexual and gender-based harassment and discrimination within our campus community.

