Baylor settlements could signal trend of more to come

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Baylor University's recent settlement of a high-profile federal lawsuit suggests the nation's largest Baptist school may be willing to reach more deals to help move past its sexual assault scandal.

Federal lawsuits have piled up over the last year as the scandal mounted with allegations of a football program that acted above the rules and mishandling of sexual assault claims across the university.

Baylor has settled two of the most high-profile cases within the last two months just as evidence-gathering has started to heat up. Terms have not been released.

A Baylor spokeswoman says the school would consider settling more cases if appropriate.

