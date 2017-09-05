WFAA
Baylor reaches agreement in 'Elizabeth Doe' lawsuit

Brandon Gray, KCEN 3:37 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

The attorney representing “Elizabeth Doe” confirmed Tuesday afternoon the former student and Baylor University reached an agreement to resolve a lawsuit filed in late January 2017 against the institution.

John Clune posted an update about the agreement on Twitter.

Doe alleged in the lawsuit she was brutally raped at her apartment by two Baylor Football players, Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman in April 2013.

In an investigation spanning from 2011 to 2014, Does said she was aware of at least 52 rapes, including five gang rapes by not less than 31 different football players under former Baylor Football Head Coach Art Briles.

The case involving Armstead and Chatman has become one of the main cases cited by Baylor critics during the ongoing sexual assault scandal at the university. 

 

Elizabeth Doe  Lawsuit

© 2017 KCEN-TV


