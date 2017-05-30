Baylor adds officers, counselors amid sex assault lawsuits

The campus of Baylor University is at the heart of Waco, Texas. (Photo: Allen Holder/Kansas City Star/MCT Getty Images, Custom)

WACO, Texas -- The outgoing president of Baylor University says additional police officers have been hired and the number of campus counselors doubled as the school works to improve its response to sexual assault complaints.



Interim President David Garland also says in a column in the Waco Tribune-Herald that additional staff has been added to the Title IX office, allowing it to more quickly conduct investigations into sexual violence.



Title IX rules guard against sexual discrimination and violence.



The changes come as more than a dozen women have sued Baylor alleging that the Baptist school ignored or mishandled their claims of assault.



Linda Livingstone was named in April as the university's new president and assumes her duties Thursday.



Livingstone previously said that she's met with assault victims and that's better informed her understanding of the issue.



