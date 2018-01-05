Barbecue lovers gather at Texas A&M for Camp Brisket

Russell Roegel shows his prize brisket.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—It’s the Holy Grail of Texas barbecue.

The piece of meat that epitomizes everything Texas.

And, it’s dinner this weekend for over 100 people attending Camp Brisket at Texas A&M University.

Backyard grilling fanatics came to refine their skills and learn about the coveted slab of beef.

Smokin’ stars, like Aaron Franklin of the famous Franklin Barbecue in Austin, shared their knowledge of everything brisket—from choosing the perfect cut of meat, to slicing and carving, to building a good fire.

The camp is put on by the Texas A&M Meat Science Section of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Foodways Texas, an organization with a mission to promote and preserve Texas food culture.

Plus, there’s just something about Texas barbecue that attracts people from all over the world.

“It’s not just Texas anymore, it’s across the United States. We have people from Canada here and someone who’s a native of Australia,” said Dr. Jeffrey Savell, University Distinguished Professor with the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“So, if you really want to do Texas barbecue, then you have to figure out how to master the brisket,” he added.

Russell Roegel is one of the guest pit-masters talking all things brisket this weekend.

He started working in the meat business years ago in Longview, and now owns Roegel’s Barbecue in Houston.

“I’m a fan of barbecue, and I’m just lucky enough to do it for a living,” said Roegel.

Roegel said that Camp Brisket is about helping people simply get better.

“I have not left here and not learned something,” said Roegel.

“So for me to be able to give that back to somebody who’s just getting into the business or just wanting to learn it in their backyard, that’s the least we can do,” he added.

All those pit bosses out there in quest to smoke the perfect piece of meat, they’re really just a close community.

“Barbecue brings people together,” said Roegel.

© 2018 KAGS-TV