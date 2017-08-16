Bank robber crashes into driver during chase

Dallas police responded to a robbery at a Bank of America in Dallas late Wednesday morning.

The suspect fled the 6200 block of Gaston Avenue in a tan SUV. Officers saw the car a short distance from the bank and engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

As the suspect tried to escape from police, he crashed into another car at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.

The suspect left the car and fled on foot. Officers were led on a food pursuit and the suspect was captured a short distance from the crash scene and placed under arrest.

The citizen involved in the vehicle crash was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Major accident at intersection of Greenville Ave and Mockingbird. WB Mockingbird and NB Greenville Ave closed please find alternate routes pic.twitter.com/Tz9tONuqce — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 16, 2017

