Baby Left at Gas Station
On Saturday officers responded to a call regarding a baby found in restroom of a gas station. The incident reports show the mother had the baby in the restroom and left it in the trash can, where an employee then found it. The baby was transported to a lo
WFAA 10:20 PM. CDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Cowboys clunker in Denver: 5 things to knowSep 17, 2017, 7:46 p.m.
-
Baby abandoned in gas station restroomSep 17, 2017, 2:59 p.m.
-
Homeless man arrested for cutting two women in…Sep 17, 2017, 5:03 p.m.