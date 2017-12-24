Azle man killed when tire explodes as he worked on it

Police lights.

An Azle man died Saturday afternoon when a tire exploded as he worked on it.

The victim -- identified as Ryan Hansen, 39 -- died at a Fort Worth hospital shortly after he was injured, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website Sunday. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 12:17 p.m. Saturday.

Hansen died from trauma to his head and face, and his death was ruled an accident.

The accident was reported in the 1300 block of Village Garden Drive, where Hansen lived.

Hansen and another person were working on the tire in his driveway.

No other injuries were reported.

