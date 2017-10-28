Authorities searching for suspect who shot and killed his 15-year-old girlfriend in Fort Worth

Person of interest Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas.

FORT WORTH - The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 18-year-old boyfriend in Fort Worth this afternoon. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting occurred near Everman, in the 5400 block of Wilson Road in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with Fort Worth Police, Everman Police and Mansfield Police in an ongoing search for 18-year-old Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas as a person of interest in this case.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5’ 10”, wearing a blue-grey sweater, a denim jean cap, and a red backpack.

The victims' name is not being released at this time.

If seen, please notify the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213 or 911.

