Austinites pay final respects to former Gov. White at Capitol

(Photo: Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN - Austinites will have the chance to pay their final respects to former Gov. Mark White Thursday as he lies in state at the Texas State Capitol.

White, who served at Texas' governor from 1983 to 1987, died Saturday after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 77-years-old.

The late governor will lie in state at the Capitol from noon to around 3:30 p.m. in the Rotunda. A motorcade will then carry his body to the Texas State Cemetery in Austin to be buried at a private ceremony.

Thousands, including former President George W. Bush and former Gov. Rick Perry, attended White's funeral Wednesday in Houston.

