Austinite beat to death while on vacation on Greek island

AUSTIN - A 22-year-old Austinite has died after he was beat to death by 10 people in the early hours of Friday while he was on vacation on a Greek island of Zakinthos, his family has confirmed to KVUE.

Bakari Henderson -- who was a former Anderson High School student according to former classmates of his -- is currently a student at the University of Arizona, but is originally from Austin.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson was battered to death in the street by attackers who are believed to have used brass knuckles during the attack. The publication said the fight started when Henderson got into an argument with a security guard inside a bar.

Police reports obtained by the Associated Press said the bar was in Lagana, an area of the island known for frequently rowdy behavior by young foreign tourists.

Police say a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin have been arrested and were to appear before a prosecutor on murder charges. They say an investigation to identify the rest of the people involved is ongoing, according to the Associated Press.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of State, Greek police said a U.S. citizen died in the early morning hours of Friday.

Henderson's family released the following statement Friday evening:

As you can imagine, our family is devastated by the recent loss of our beloved son Bakari Jaward Henderson. He attended Anderson High School through his junior year and graduated from Hyde Park Baptist High School in 2013. Bakari attended The Eller College of Management at The University of Arizona on a full academic scholarship and graduated on May 12, 2017 with a BS in Business Finance and Entrepreneurship. The summer after his freshman year at University of Arizona, he interned with the Texas Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Texas State Senate. Bakari was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch his new clothing line when the unbelievable tragedy occurred.

Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

We would like to thank our family, friends and the Austin community for your prayers, love and support.

Phil, Jill, P.J. and Jory

