Attorney General to join Dallas voter fraud investigation

Attorney General Ken Paxton (Photo: WFAA)

The Texas Attorney General’s office will join the Dallas County District Attorney’s office as it investigates voter fraud.



District Attorney Faith Johnson will make the announcement with Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Frank Crowley courthouse this afternoon.



Paxton’s office can bring more resources and experience to local prosecutors who have investigated allegation of absentee ballot abuse since March.



WFAA has produced a series of stories about the problems with voters saying they received a mail-in ballot and never requested one, dead people applying for mail-in ballots, and voters showing up to the polls only to discover someone else has already cast an absentee ballot in their name. A former campaign worker even alleged the corruption extends into the Dallas County Elections Department.



In a court filing, prosecutors said 700 mail-in ballots were suspicious from May’s municipal election.



Gov. Abbott, in calling for a special session next month, asked lawmakers to strengthen penalties of people convicted of voter fraud. Representative Craig Goldman and Senator Kelly Hancock are authoring that legislation.



WFAA.com will carry a live feed of the D.A. and Attorney General at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

