At least 30 missing as avalanche buries hotel in quake-hit Italy

At least 30 people were missing Thursday after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in earthquake-hit central Italy, authorities said.
The civil protection agency said rescue vehicles were trying to get through snow to the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo. Initial rescue efforts by alpine rescue teams started overnight.
Italian news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that deaths had occurred. The details weren’t immediately available, the Associated Press reported.
A series of strong earthquakes — one of them measuring magnitude 5.7 — rocked central Italy on Wednesday. The region is still recovering from a series of earthquakes and aftershocks in August that killed more than 200 people.
It wasn't clear if Wednesday's quakes, which began at about 10:25 a.m. local time, caused the avalanche that buried the hotel.
The first earthquake registered as a magnitude 5.3, according to the
