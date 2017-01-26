As Dallas pension negotiations collapse, the fight shifts to Austin

Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Van, chairman of the Texas House Pensions Committee

AUSTIN – For months, city officials have sounded the alarm about impending financial doom over the Dallas Police and Fire Pension fund.

After months of bickering between city leaders and pension fund managers over how to fix the problem -- which bankrupt the city if left unresolved -- it’s now up to Austin.

News 8 sat down with the lawmaker charged with melding the city’s and the pension fund’s interests and cobbling together a way forward – State Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Van, chairman of the House Pension Committee.

“There's a lot of finger pointing, and I just tell them 'I'm not interested in the blame,'” said Flynn, a former banker. “I'm just interested in how we're going to fix it.”

After years of mismanagement by its previous leaders, the pension fund, which has its own board separate from the city of Dallas, will go broke by 2027 without cuts to pension benefits. Or a big cash infusion.

City leaders, led by Mayor Mike Rawlings, don’t want taxpayers to write a rescue check. But police and fire members don’t want to give up their benefits. The money, Flynn says, has to come from somewhere.

In the meantime, as the pension continues to lose money, the city of Dallas’ credit rating continues to plummet, making it more expensive for the city to borrow money.

“Shared sacrifice,” Flynn said. “Everybody has to give something.”

“Everyone wants to retire early,” he said. “We're going to have to change some of that.”

Cost of living adjustments will likely change, too, he said.

“That's not going to be there – especially at the level you would like them to be.”

For 20 years, pensioners reaped the benefits of a lucrative 8- to 10-percent interest rate on special retirement savings accounts, which supplement their regular pension benefits. Some pensioners became millionaires off the program, which Flynn said has to stop.

“I mean, go to your bank,” said Flynn. "What's your interest there? It’s about 1 percent, or half a percent in some cases. So you need to come back and realign your thinking.

“Recognize that it’s not like it once was. Economic conditions have changed.”

Rates will be based on market conditions, he said.

“Not some number that somebody just pulled out of the sky, which is kind of what they did,” he said.

According to a draft bill proposed by the city and obtained by News 8, pensioners' special savings accounts, known as the Deferred Retirement Option Program, or DROP, could be “adjusted to zero percent interest,” which would mean that some pensioners would have to give back interest they earned.

Flynn wouldn’t give any specific figures on cuts, but said basic pension benefits would be preserved.

“I'm not going to let anyone not get their pension,” he said. “It just may not be at the level they want.”

What might the city have to give up?



“They're going to have to come up with some more money,” Flynn said.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has proposed pumping an extra $1 billion dollars into the pension system over the next 30 years, on top of what the city already contributes to the fund, which is substantial. “That would be a real nice number if they have the money to do it,” Flynn said.

Problem is, they don’t. In the coming months, the city could also be hit with another multibillion-dollar tab if they lose a court case that police and firefighters brought two decades ago seeking back pay. That case will either be tried, or settled, this calendar year.

“Maybe they need to sell some assets,” Flynn said of the city. “I don't know.”



“At this point, just about everything is on the table,” Flynn added. “Because it is imperative that we correct this situation.”

Doing nothing means that recruiting and retraining quality police and firefighters will be next to impossible, with a decent retirement as incentive. First responders are already leaving the city for better pay and benefits at other local departments.

Once Flynn, with input from the city and pension plan leadership, comes up with a plan on how to rescue the Police and Fire Pension fund, it will have to pass muster with the members of the House Pension Committee. There will be public hearings, probably next month.

Eventually the draft bill will have to survive Texas Legislature floor votes before it goes to the governor for his signature. But we’re still a ways off from that.

