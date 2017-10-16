Arrest warrant: Mother put children in oven, turned it on

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that many readers will find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta mother accused of killing her two young sons put them in an oven and turned it on, according to an arrest warrant.

Authorities said that Lamora Williams called police Friday night, Oct. 13, and said her children were dead.

Authorities arrived and found the bodies of 1-year-old son Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn.

A third boy, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was also found. He was unharmed.

The father of all three children, Jameel Penn, says Williams called him to tell him that his children were dead.

The mother told police that she left the three children with her cousin for nearly 12 hours. When police arrived, the cousin was nowhere to be found. Authorities now believe that Williams left the children home alone.

PHOTOS | Infants killed in Atlanta apartment

RELATED | Neighbors, family: Mother of dead children would leave them alone often

According to the arrest warrant, the crimes happened between midnight Oct. 12 and 11 p.m. Oct. 13 -- a span of nearly two days.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder as well as cruelty to children in the first degree. She waived her first court appearance on Monday and was denied bond.

RELATED | Father of two dead children holding tight to only remaining son





© 2017 WXIA-TV