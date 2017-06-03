Arrests made in connection to hit-and-run crash that injured Dallas officer

A Dallas Police Department squad car in a southwest Dallas creek following a crash Monday afternoon (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a Dallas police officer.

Sources told WFAA reporter Tanya Eiserer Saturday the main suspect, Ivory Nails, was picked up on an auto theft warrant. He was identified as being in the vehicle that hit the officer, Eiserer tweeted.



A second suspect was also arrested in connection to the hit and run, according to WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez.

On Memorial Day, a hit-and-run driver smashed into Sr. Cpl. Dale Ordogne’s squad car in Pecan Grove Park, near Westmoreland Road and Kiest Boulevard.

Dallas police just caught the main suspect in the hit and run that injured an officer this week. He was wanted on an auto theft warrant. — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) June 4, 2017

The crash sent the car careening into a creek, dropping 24 feet and landing on its roof.

Citizens rushed to help save Ordogne.

"We were trying to get him out of the car because when we saw the police officer, his arm was over the wheel and he had a couple of gashes on his forehead,” said Isaac Spencer.

As we first reported yesterday the Dallas SWAT team was out searching for Nails yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DwU28NRxSX — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) June 4, 2017

He suffered a punctured lung and other injuries, but the 11-year veteran will recover.

Dallas police were questioning people of interest while waiting for forensic evidence before making an arrest.

