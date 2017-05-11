Arlington Police shoot man during standoff

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Arlington Police officers negotiated with a man in a car who authorities believed was armed. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital and police say this was an officer-involved shooting.

Police say the man had been showing up at a car dealership over the past several weeks armed with a knife looking for the owner.

Thursday, police arrived while he was still there and officers believed they heard him racking a gun as they approached the car.

SWAT negotiators have been called to the scene to talk the man out of the car. No one is believed to be in the car with the man at this time.

Division St between Truman & Collins closed due to police activity at Galaxy Auto Sales. Avoid area until resolved. pic.twitter.com/gFkxeOSPsf — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 11, 2017

