WFAA
Close

Arlington Police Officer struck by vehicle, suspect shot

WFAA 2:28 AM. CST February 02, 2017

ARLINGTON - A police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near I-30 and Fielder Rd during a call where a 'suspect' was also shot.

No information has been released by police about what led to the incident that happened just before 12:30a.m.

The officer was taken to JPS Hospital in unknown condition.

Streets are blocked off in the area and police have set up a media staging area.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories