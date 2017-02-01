Arlington Police Officer struck by vehicle, suspect shot

ARLINGTON - A police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near I-30 and Fielder Rd during a call where a 'suspect' was also shot.
No information has been released by police about what led to the incident that happened just before 12:30a.m.
The officer was taken to JPS Hospital in unknown condition.
Streets are blocked off in the area and police have set up a media staging area.
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs