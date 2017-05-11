Arlington Police negotiating with barricaded man

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Arlington Police officers are negotiating with a man in a car who authorities believe is armed.

Police say the man has been showing up at a car dealership over the past several weeks armed with a knife and looking for the owner.

Thursday, police arrived while he was still there and officers believed they heard him racking a gun as they approached the car.

SWAT negotiators have been called to the scene to talk the man out of the car. No one is believed to be in the car with the man at this time.

Division St between Truman & Collins closed due to police activity at Galaxy Auto Sales. Avoid area until resolved. pic.twitter.com/gFkxeOSPsf — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 11, 2017

