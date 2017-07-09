Arlington Police investigate homicide after a crash call

Arlington Police Investigate Crash Call

ARLINGTON - Sunday at around 3:00 pm the Arlington Police Department responded to a call in the 2100 block of Lincoln Drive, where a vehicle had reportedly crashed. When officers arrived, they found the car had run against a small retaining wall after running over an embankment and had a wounded man inside.

Officers found the man was unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man's identity has not been released.

Now Arlington Police investigators are collecting evidence, canvassing the area around the crash, and interviewing witnesses, in order to find out how this incident came about. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Caleb Blank at (817) 459-5735 or remain anonymous using Crime Stoppers at (817) 469- TIPS (8477).

© 2017 WFAA-TV