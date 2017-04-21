Arlington PD working shooting investigation

Arlington PD are working a shooting investigation at the 6000 block of Flyers Lane.
It is unclear what's going on at this time.
A caller reported someone has been possibly shot at the location and when authorities had arrived. officers reported hearing a shot.
Police have had a few evacuations in area and are determining whether SWAT will take over operation or not.
Stay with WFAA a details continue to develop in this case.
Working investigation 6000 block of Flyers Lane. Media staging area will be Sudbury Way and Fenwick Ln. pic.twitter.com/NUmxvXFlAL— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 21, 2017
