Arlington PD working shooting investigation

WFAA 7:38 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

Arlington PD are working a shooting investigation at the 6000 block of Flyers Lane.

It is unclear what's going on at this time.

A caller reported someone has been possibly shot at the location and when authorities had arrived. officers reported hearing a shot. 

Police have had a few evacuations in area and are determining whether SWAT will take over operation or not. 

Stay with WFAA a details continue to develop in this case.

