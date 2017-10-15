Arlington parking lot shooting leaves one dead, one injured

ARLINGTON - Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Arlington Police officers were called to a bar in the 700 block of North Watson Road, where there had been several reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, an armed security guard, belonging to the business, informed them of his encounter with two males who he believed had been involved in the incident.

Officers then located the two individuals with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The second victim was also transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Police investigators are still trying to determine if there are any other suspects involved. The business and security officer are currently cooperating with the police department.

Arlington Police is encouraging anyone with further information to call Det. Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 817-469 TIPS (8477).

