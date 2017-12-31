Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run of homeless woman

Jessica Roxana Perez (Photo: WFAA)

A 30-year-old Arlington woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run death of a homeless woman diagnosed with Schizophrenia.



Jessica Roxana Perez faces one count of accident involving the death of Brenda McLemore. It is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She is currently out on a $50,000 bond.



Perez, who has a history of driving while intoxicated arrests, had been eating and drinking at a bar at the time of the accident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.



The arrest comes after a WFAA story in October that detailed the McLemore’s family’s search for justice. At the time, the case was assigned to a detective in the understaffed vehicle crimes unit. The family said then that they were frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation and that repeated voicemails to the detective assigned to the case had gone unreturned.



The case was subsequently moved to the special investigations unit, which is part of the homicide unit.



McLemore’s family said in a statement that they are grateful to the detectives who solved the case and “now hopeful that justice will ultimately be served.”



The hit-and-run accident happened at about 5 p.m. on July 2 at the 7-Eleven gas station at Preston and Belt Line roads. McLemore was well known to the businesses in that area and stayed mostly to herself. She'd been on the streets for much of the last 15 years.



McLemore, 53, died on the way to the hospital. She suffered 27 rib fractures, broken arms and her internal organs ruptured. Her pelvis was crushed.



According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Perez and a friend were at a bar eating and drinking for several hours before getting into an argument. Surveillance video shows Perez drove to the same 7-Eleven parking lot and parked for about five minutes.



The video shows her pulling away from the pumps and running over McLemore, dragging her body across the parking lot, past several gas pump stalls and then driving over her body. The video, according to the warrant, shows her return to the parking lot, where she speaks to her friend for a few minutes.



Surveillance camera footage shows him getting into his truck and following behind her. The two of them drive back to the store parking lot, where McLemore is lying on the ground, and then keep driving, the warrant states.



A detective identified her friend, in part, through his bar tab. The detective located the friend at his job and he gave police Perez’s name and contact information.



Perez was arrested in Arlington in September on a driving while intoxicated charge. It was her second DWI, according to the warrant. The case is still pending.

© 2017 WFAA-TV