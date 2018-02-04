2 dead, more than 100 hurt in S.C. Amtrak crash

An Amtrak train derailed after it struck a freight train in Cayce, SC on Feb. 4, 2018 (photo courtesy Michael Schultz) (Photo: WXIA)

CAYCE, SC - An Amtrak passenger train operating between New York and Miami collided with a freight train and derailed just west of Columbia, SC early Sunday morning.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came into contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina," an Amtrak statement said. "The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars."

A passenger on the train, Carl Bishop, speaking with 11Alive's Faith Abubey says he and his wife were in a sleeping car at the time of the crash.

"I could feel on the train that we were accelerating, and next thing I know, we were swaying back and forth -- and then you could tell you were kind of going off the track," he said. "Next thing you know, we came to a stop."

Speaking to reporters Sunday morning, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says 116 of the injured have been transported to local hospitals.

McMaster said that the two persons who died were Amtrak employees.

Amtrak says the train, Amtrak #91, had 139 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says injuries to passengers range from small scratches to severe broken bones.

Officials have confirmed that everyone has been removed from the train. An emergency shelter has been set up in a local school gymnasium for passengers.

Local officials said there were fuel leaks from the train, and about 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled, but according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill, those leaks have been secured and there is no threat to the public.

President Trump has been made aware of the wreck and is receiving updates.

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters, "The President has been briefed on the train accident in South Carolina and is receiving regular updates."

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters, "The President has been briefed on the train accident in South Carolina and is receiving regular updates."

WLTX contributed to this report.

