Father in custody, 22-month-old found safe after Amber Alert issued

Jesus Alejandro Ludena, 22-months-old, was reunited with his mother overnight after being taken by his father.

GALENA PARK, Texas - The father of a 22-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been taken into custody.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for 22-month-old Jesus Ludena and his father, Alejandro Sebastian Ludena, last seen in Galena Park.

According to police, Alejandro Ludena and Jesus's mother got into an argument, and Alejandro Ludena left with the boy.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies tracked Jesus and Alejandro Ludena to a hotel room off of FM 1960. Alejandro Ludena surrendered without incident.

Alejandro Ludena faces a charge of burglary with intent to commit domestic violence.

"It was the worst feeling" says #GalenaPark mom of abduction of her son. Good news this AM: #AmberAlert canceled. Boy is home #khou11 pic.twitter.com/sStnWsm7d0 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 28, 2017

Deputies say the boy is OK and will be reunited soon with his family.

