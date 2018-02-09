Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Mesquite girl

MESQUITE – An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Amia Blanton of Mesquite, Texas.

Blanton is described as African American, approximately 2 feet tall, and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green pants, and brown boots with fur lining.

Blanton was last seen with her paternal grandmother, Levita Gant, who is also missing at this time. Grant is described as African American, 47 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 170 pounds.

The two were last seen in Mesquite in a white 2016 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate number GWK 2818.

Officials believe both individuals are in danger and request the public’s assistance in locating them.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department, 24 hours a day, at 972-216-6759.



