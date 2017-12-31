Amber Alert issued for 2 Round Rock children

Police believe Terry Miles is connected to their abduction. (Photo: DPS)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - An Amber Alert has been issued as Round Rock police search for two children.

Police are searching for Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7. Griffith is 5-feet 10-inches, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and has a right nose stud with braces. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet 5-inches, weighs 75 pounds, has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles is connected to their abduction. He is 6-feet 2-inches, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard. He is driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call Round Rock police at 512-218-5516.

