Alamo cannons make pit-stop at Buc-ee's

Courtesy the official Alamo Twitter account.

Two Texas icons met for the first time Friday.

Original cannons that guarded the walls of the Alamo made a pit stop at Buc-ee's on their way to College Station.

And just in case you did not think Alamo cannons being taken by pick up truck to @TAMU was Texan enough, the second round of cannon made a pit stop @bucees

(heavily guarded, of course!) pic.twitter.com/OCgQYOCevE — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) January 25, 2018

The cannons are heading to Texas A&M University, where a team will work to preserve the cannons used during the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

The cannons are heading to Texas A&M University, where a team will work to preserve the cannons used during the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush's office announced Wednesday that this is part of a long-term commitment to conserving the Alamo's historic buildings and artifacts.

