After his 7th DWI, a Parker Co. jury goes for 70-year sentence

WEATHERFORD, Texas -- It was nearing midnight on Interstate 20 that June evening when the 911 call came in to report a suspect drunk driving.

Now, some 20 months later, a Parker County jury has convicted the driver of his seventh DWI. They sentenced him to a 70-year sentence on Thursday.

"It's just very dangerous when you're going those speeds going across all three lanes of traffic and almost hitting people," Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said.

According to the DA's office, Collis Burnett Robinson had a criminal history that included evading arrest, aggravated assault on a cop, and driving with a suspended license.

But it was the seven DWIs the 58-year-old has racked up that Swain said struck a chord with the jury last week.

"They saw a real problem with him taking responsibility for what he was doing," Swain said.

In what was a remarkably quick deliberation, the jury took only nine minutes to convict and hand down the lengthy sentence.

Dash camera footage mounted on a Weatherford police unit showed speeds reaching more than 110 miles an hour as officers tried to catch up to Robinson.

When they eventually pulled him over, Robinson can be heard exclaiming "Oh no, not you," when an officer approached the window.

Robinson fails field sobriety tests on the video.

Swain said his BAC was ultimately pinned at .187.

Parker County juries have a history of enacting stiff sentences.

Last year, an 11-time felon was sentenced to 80 years behind bars after a high-speed pursuit that stretched some 20 miles.

