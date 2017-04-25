Abilene community cares for kids fighting cancer in Fort Worth

On a quiet block of an unassuming street sits a little house that’s making a big difference.



It is in Fort Worth, miles away from their home that Laura Rodriguez and her three-year-old son Nicholas are finding comfort when they need it most.



“He started falling a lot, losing his balance,” Rodriguez says. “Why was it my son? Why did it have to come back?”



Nicholas has brain cancer for the second time.



He receives treatment at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, 170 miles from his home near Abilene.

But instead of making the grueling commute or living out of a motel, like Rodriguez had feared, they are calling a Fort Worth bungalow in the Arlington Heights neighborhood “home.”

“We have everything we possibly need here,” Rodriguez says.



It is a blessing they aren’t the first to receive.

Last year, Baylee Faith Myers, also from Abilene, was also battling cancer at Cook Children’s. Her mother, Stephanie, says their family felt so desperate about how to make it all work, they were about to sell their home.

“We had packed up our entire house, it was packed. And I got a phone call,” she says.



It was their church community in Abilene calling. They’d gotten wind of Baylee’s struggle and stepped up.

“There's a sick kid. You can't do nothing,” says Josh Fenoglio, children’s pastor at Beltway Park Church in Abilene. “People were just willing to give and wanted to give.”



Someone donated a house they owned in Fort Worth. Others donated time, or resources, or money. And soon, “Baylee’s House” was born, a place where the family could live rent and bill free for as long as they needed.



We met Baylee when we did a story about the house one year ago.

“She lived there,” Myers says, through tears. “She didn't just stay there, she lived there. And she loved it there.”



After months of treatment, Baylee passed away last September. She was just four years old.



“She had cancer, but she laughed every day. And she smiled all the time,” Myers says. “She wanted to just touch other people. And I feel like Baylee’s house continues to do that for her.



And that is where the Rodriguez family comes in.

“I just couldn't believe somebody was going to do that for us,” Laura Rodriguez says.



The idea behind Baylee’s House had always been that once Baylee didn’t need it anymore, other West Texas families, whose children were battling cancer at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, could live there as well.

Rodriguez didn’t know the Myers family or anyone from their church, for that matter; but she’d seen Baylee’s story on Facebook and on the news. And though she was hesitant to ask about it—the pain, she worried, was too fresh—Stephanie Myers was glad she did.



The Rodriguez family moved into Baylee’s House this February, at no cost to them. They were the first since Baylee’s passing to receive this gift.



Myers says the new foundation she’s starting in Baylee’s honor, the Baylee Faith Foundation, is now working alongside Cook Children’s to find families who are suited for the home.

“I know how much it meant to us, and so to be able to give that to someone else is great,” Myers says.



To these families, Baylee’s House is more than just a place; it is a little girl’s legacy. It is her courage, still living within those walls.

“It just puts a smile on my face because I know she fought hard and I know he'll fight and he'll keep fighting,” Rodriguez says of her son, Nicholas.

And he’ll have the chance, thanks to the kindness of others, to just be a kid.

