A Texas politician brings his opponent's wife into the debate. Watch what happens next

Tarrant County District Clerk Tom Wilder, left, and challenger Frank Palomino square off during an Editorial Board meeting at the Star-Telegram on Monday.

FORT WORTH - Two candidates for Tarrant County district clerk almost came to blows during a meeting with the Star-Telegram editorial board Monday morning.

It happened when challenger Frank Palomino brought incumbent Tom Wilder's wife into the conversation, saying Wilder wasn't even legally married.

"You were divorced in March 1972. You're not married," he said.

"You're a lying dog," Wilder snapped back. "You bring my wife into this? I've been married since college."

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA-TV