A gender reveal from a 17,000 foot skydive

When Molly met Jaren Garcia she knew what she was getting into. The high school sweethearts first met in a ninth grade biology class.

"I was always the prankster in school. I like to have fun," Jaren said.

Together the Waxahachie couple built a family of four - just recently they got the great news that Molly was expecting a new addition.

"This was the last baby we were gonna have. This is the tie breaker," Jaren said.

Naturally Jaren wanted to do something he calls "epic."

"I was just like, 'You go ahead, you're gonna do it anyways," Molly laughed.

Jaren said it started as a joke between friends. Initially the Garcias were not planning anything for their gender reveal. He told his friend off-hand "Maybe I'll jump off a plane," he laughed.

Skydiving is something he's always wanted to do. In all of the epic gender reveals this was to be the most epic. This reveal would come from 17,000 feet up.

"I was more worried about him being safe. I was like 'I need you to make it down to the ground,'" she said.

It was a pink parachute that came out and purple smoke came from a smoke bomb strapped to the skydive instructor's foot. Jaren tells WFAA they didn't have pink smoke so purple would have to do. The colors had family on the ground in suspense.

"Right at the beginning we were like 'It's blue!' We all started screaming and then we're like 'It's purple! Yay!'" she recounted.

The baby girl who is now only 5 and a half months along will have a story for many years to share. In the meantime dad is already excited for the next opportunity to show how fun life can be.

"Now I'm thinking what I can do when the baby's born..." he said.



The family posted a YouTube clip of their skydive gender reveal. As of Thursday night it has reached 89,000 views.

Jeran Garcia's goal was to have the "most epic" baby gender reveal ever! Family is from Ellis County. Watch our story on @wfaachannel8 @10p pic.twitter.com/l2U4W2XXhK — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) April 28, 2017

