9-year-old cancer patient to celebrate his 'last Christmas' early

(NEWS CENTER)-- Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in February of 2014 when he was just 5 years old. Amazingly, Jacob is now 9, but the family says his time is limited, he won't be leaving the hospital, he will be having one more Christmas.





9 year old Jacob dressed up like a penguin on Halloween 2017

"Jacob loves Christmas" said his father Roger Guay.



Next weekend, Jacob Thompson and his family will have Christmas. His hospital room will be decorated with a tree and lights, and some fake snow and of course, Santa Claus will be there. Like any 9 year old boy he wants presents, and cards from his family and friends, he also would love some love from anyone who feels inspired to reach out.



"He loves cards from all people. He's also a typical 9-year old boy. He wants I-tunes cards, He plays this game Sim City where he builds an entire city and he can use his I-tunes cards to by gems which helps the process move a little faster" said Guay.



Jacob's story has spread through the state and the nation and cards and gifts have been pouring in. What he really wants and loves is homemade Christmas cards. If any toys get sent his way they will be shared with all of the kids who are in the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.



Also, people have reached out about coming to sing Christmas Carols for Jacob. If anyone wants to do so, they are asked to shoot videos of themselves singing Christmas Carols and then post them on the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital Facebook page.



We will continue to update this page with as many pictures/videos as possible as they come in to us.



If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at Maine Medical Center.



22 Bramhall Street

Portland, Maine

04102



The family has also started a gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/xkcjc8









© 2017 WCSH-TV