84-year-old charged with murdering 80-year-old in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas -- An 84-year-old was charged with murder Wednesday, following the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of an 80-year-old man in the 2800 block of Fishpond Road in Killeen.

Santiago Vasquez, 84, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who set his bond at one million dollars.

Vasquez is accused of shooting John Wesley Seth Jr., of Killeen, after a verbal altercation between the duo turned physical. The pair was not related, and the nature of their dispute was not immediately released by investigators.

When Killeen Police arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they found Seth's body lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered to be performed in Dallas.

© 2017 KCEN-TV