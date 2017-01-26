82-year old man receives life changing kidney

DALLAS -- By all accounts 82-year-old Raymond Truesdell has lived a very full life. He joined the Airforce during the Korean War, spent a career in the medical lab industry and raised four children but Truesdell isn't done yet.

"I'm not sure how scientific this is but I think the body responds and the mind responds to what you decide to do," Truesdell said.

In the 1980's his doctors diagnosed him with hyper tension. It took decades, but eventually the condition caused his kidney to give out on him.

Truesdell was placed on dialysis and placed on a waitlist for a new organ.

"The bottom line for everybody is that the older patient population have a higher likely of what we say timing out on dialysis, becoming too sick to become a transplant candidate while they're waiting for a kidney," said Dr. Tiffany Anthony a Transplant Surgeon with Baylor University Medical Center.

And after many years waiting in line Truesdell says he was faced with a tough reality.

"After five years on the waiting list, I began to feel like -- maybe this isn't going to happen after all," he said.

Seven weeks ago -- Truesdell recieved the news that he was next in line for surgery and the procedure was a sucess .

"I feel a lot different, more energy -- more optomistic, everything is great," Truesdell said while meeting with Dr. Anthony.

Trusedell is alive because a 26 year old organ donor's life was cut short -- he knows that the donation comes with a responsibilty and has a message for the donor's family.

"I intend to let them know how I appreciate this and how well I'm going to take care of it," Truesdell said.

Doctors call him an 'older model car with low millage' and thank to his new kidney this vintage vehicle has no plans on stopping.

