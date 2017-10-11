8 things to add to your State Fair must-see list

There are hundreds of things to see and do at the State Fair of Texas every single day.

We've taken a look at the Fair's daily schedule and found some highlights you should definitely add to your must-see list when planning your visit:

Pumpkin Carving

While you take a look inside the state-of-the-art Greenhouse, don't miss pumpkin-carving master Farmer Mike, who'll be busy carving fascinatingly intricate faces into giant pumpkins. Stop by these silly and creepy cucurbits, daily from 10 a.m to 7 p.m..

Pig Races

Pink, cute and high speed, a yearly fan favorite. Piglets dressed in fetching racing silks, give their all as they race snout to snout for the finish line at Pan-American Arena three times a day. Catch this adorable show of piglet athleticism daily at 6, 6:45 and 7:45 p.m.

Wild West Pet Pallooza

Famous animal trainer Joel Slaven's and his organization Joel Slaven’s Professional Animals, put on a show that includes an array of comical skits starring all kinds of animals. All of their animals, including cats, dogs, pigs and even porcupines, are rescues from shelters across the nation. Check it out at the Band Shell, daily at 1 p.m..

Big Tex Butter Sculpture

A must-see fixture is this year’s 1,000 pound butter sculpture masterpiece, which is based on the 2017 theme “Celebrating Texans.” This massive buttery work of art showcases all things Texan. Stop by the Creative Arts Building daily from 10 a.m. to close to view it in all of its glory.

Daily Feeding Demos

Join the staff of the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park as they demonstrate how they feed some of their most unique underwater friends. With feedings of different creatures each day of the week, including sharks, stings ray and alligators, you're sure to be in for a spectacle. Located at the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, feedings daily at 2:30 p.m (additional admission required).

Zuzu African Acrobats

Take in the gymnastics spectacle that is the ZuZu African Acrobats show and be wowed by their member's well-orchestrated movements that take the limbo to a new level. Catch them daily at 2 p.m. along the Esplanade reflecting pool on the Mattress Firm Stage.

Chainsaw Carver

If you're walking around the Auto Zone venue, make sure you stop by to see chainsaw-pro Burt Fleming take simple logs and turn them into owls, eagles, bears and alligators right before your eyes. Catch the transformation of these blank pieces of wood into works of art, daily at the Truck Zone Stage.

Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation

As you wind down your day of fun, check out the the dazzling display of color, sound and light that is the the Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation on Fair Park's historical Esplanade. Nearly 300 water jets send bursts of water traveling into the air, while vibrant lights line the jets, pool and surrounding buildings, creating a breathtaking show. The show begins nightly at 8 p.m..

