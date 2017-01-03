5-year-old found dead; father missing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dale Hansen's Thanks God for Kids 2016
-
A very special gift from Santa
-
Evening Weather Update
-
Fort Worth Police Video Folo
-
crossing guard help
-
Fort Worth Dad Arrested
-
Volunteers bring Christmas joy to Dallas' homeless
-
Kroger helps santa replace lost ring
-
Hansen Interviews: Kelli Finglass Part 4
-
Tamale Family
More Stories
-
Boy's body found, father still missing in Lake TawakoniJan. 3, 2017, 6:21 a.m.
-
Toxic gas that killed 4 children derived from…Jan. 3, 2017, 6:32 a.m.
-
Billie Lourd breaks silence after deaths of Carrie…Jan. 3, 2017, 7:09 a.m.