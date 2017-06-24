4-year-old dies, suspect arrested in house boat crash at Temple Lake Park

TEMPLE, Texas -- The 4-year-old girl who was hit by a house boat Friday night in the water at Temple Lake Park died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple shortly after it happened, police confirmed Saturday afternoon.

First responders said someone called 911 around 6:47 p.m. to report a house boat backing up in the water, causing the young girl to get caught in the boat's propeller. Her father -- who was also there -- tried to save his daughter, but his legs were severed in the process, police said Friday.

The father was still listed in serious condition at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, as of early Saturday afternoon. His daughter was identified as Katlyn Oliver by Temple Police Spokeswoman Shawana Neely.

Justice of the Peace David Barfield ordered an autopsy Friday night.

The operator of the house boat, Jason Stuart Bernal, was arrested and booked in the Bell County Jail, where charges were pending Saturday morning.

Temple Police are still investigating the case.

