4-year-old attacked by family dog in Farmersville

A 4-year-old girl was attacked by the family dog while playing with her siblings.

The family of the young girl took her to Farmersville Fire Station around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The girl was screaming in pain, with puncture wounds to rib cage and back.

She had been wrestling with her siblings in the family’s backyard pool at the 300 block of Windom. When she got out of the pool, she was attacked by the family dog. The breed of the dog is unknown at this time.

Another family member was also bitten on the hand while trying to separate the dog from the child.

Because of the girl’s age and the severity of her wounds, she was taken to Children’s Hospital via helicopter.

